State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invesco were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Invesco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.21%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.