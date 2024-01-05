State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Xencor worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Xencor by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

