State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Photronics worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAB. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth $83,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

