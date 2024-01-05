State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $792,000 Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Two Harbors Investment worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

