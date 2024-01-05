State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Generac were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,367,000 after buying an additional 197,545 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after buying an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Generac by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,749,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,872,000 after buying an additional 86,511 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.47. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

