State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $1,669,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Murphy Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

