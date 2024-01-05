State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 8,565 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Boston Partners raised its stake in Weatherford International by 449.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after buying an additional 1,821,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,991,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 558.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 853,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after purchasing an additional 724,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Weatherford International Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $92.43 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $102.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08.
Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.
