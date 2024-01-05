State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $17.91 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

