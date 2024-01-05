State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 145 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 156.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Murphy USA Stock Performance
Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $374.26 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.49.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Murphy USA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.
