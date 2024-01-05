State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 145 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 26.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 156.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.83.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $374.26 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.49.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

