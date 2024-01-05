State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,447 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BancFirst by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BancFirst by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BANF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BANF opened at $93.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

