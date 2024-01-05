State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,472 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.