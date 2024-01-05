State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 691 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NXRT stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $867.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.72%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

