State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 951 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Palomar worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Palomar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Palomar by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

