State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of National Vision worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 541.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.37. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $532.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.56 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

