Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 39,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,036,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,697,000 after buying an additional 333,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in Alphabet by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 80,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.39 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

