Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of T-Mobile US Call Options (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 64,545 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 316% compared to the typical volume of 15,519 call options.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

