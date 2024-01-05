StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of -0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

