StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of PCYG opened at $10.60 on Friday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.