StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGTI. Truist Financial increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

PGTI stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,139,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 325,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

