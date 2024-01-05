StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAVE

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.40. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.