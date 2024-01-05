StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Articles

