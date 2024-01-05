StockNews.com Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNTH. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.54. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $63,740,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,828.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.