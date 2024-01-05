StockNews.com Upgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Hold

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INBK

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $210.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.