StockNews.com Upgrades NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Hold

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NRG. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NRG opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

