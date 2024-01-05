StockNews.com Upgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Hold

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.74.

Paramount Global stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

