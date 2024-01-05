StockNews.com Upgrades WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) to “Hold”

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $85.92 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.