Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading Down 2.6%

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 83,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 38,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKBEF. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Strathcona Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Strathcona Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Strathcona Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

