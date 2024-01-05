Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.73) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 904,977 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,786,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,007.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

