T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Up 5.9% in December

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 116,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of T Stamp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T Stamp by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 54,559 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of T Stamp during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T Stamp during the third quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDAI opened at $1.45 on Friday. T Stamp has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

