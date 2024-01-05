Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tanger were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tanger in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tanger

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tanger news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Price Performance

Tanger Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

