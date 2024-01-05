Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Brian Raven Acquires 753,000 Shares of Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) insider Brian Raven purchased 753,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £30,120 ($38,354.77).

Tavistock Investments Stock Performance

LON TAVI opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.30. The firm has a market cap of £29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

