Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Brian Raven Acquires 753,000 Shares of Stock

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) insider Brian Raven purchased 753,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £30,120 ($38,354.77).
Tavistock Investments Stock Performance
LON TAVI opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.30. The firm has a market cap of £29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.21.
Tavistock Investments Company Profile
