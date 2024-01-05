TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Shares Down 1.4%

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

TeamViewer Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to access, control, and manage connected embedded devices from anywhere.

