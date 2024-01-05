Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $241.06 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.64.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

