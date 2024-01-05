Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 172,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth about $5,896,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter worth about $5,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 374.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGH opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $49.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

