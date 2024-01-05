The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter valued at $2,180,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Toro by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Toro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $91.42 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TTC

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.