TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $410.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $290.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.82.

TopBuild Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $347.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $158.21 and a 12-month high of $382.95.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

