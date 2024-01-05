Trip.com Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 6,496 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical volume of 3,578 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

