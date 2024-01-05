U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.9 %
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.00.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
