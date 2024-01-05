U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 2.9 %

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.