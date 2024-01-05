United Community Banks, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

UCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

