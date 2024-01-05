UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.98 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $24.85-$25.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $24.85-25.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNH opened at $545.71 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $504.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $536.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

