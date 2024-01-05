Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UPLD

Upland Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $4.18 on Friday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

In related news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $67,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,779 shares in the company, valued at $958,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 498.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.