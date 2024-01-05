UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UWMC. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $6.75 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UWM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UWM by 146.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $614.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 1.62.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $677.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.80 million. Analysts expect that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 571.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

