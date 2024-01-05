Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,722,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.15. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $266.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

