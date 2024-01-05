VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 211,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 129,352 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 190.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 93.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 610.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

