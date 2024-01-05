VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
