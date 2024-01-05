Vital Energy, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.88 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will earn $16.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.31. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.60 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VTLE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Vital Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Vital Energy stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

