Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the year. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $476.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 86,327 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

