Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $30.35 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,329,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.