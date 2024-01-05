Wedbush Comments on Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a report released on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WD. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,950,100. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.