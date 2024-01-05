Well Done LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $367.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.60 and its 200 day moving average is $343.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

