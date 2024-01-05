Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WFC opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $168,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

